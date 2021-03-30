Chicago hospital CEO suspended after improper vaccinations

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago hospital’s CEO has been suspended for two weeks following a series of COVID-19 vaccination events involving alleged favoritism, including one in which ineligible Trump Tower workers were vaccinated. A Loretto Hospital spokeswoman said Monday in a statement that hospital president and CEO George Miller’s unpaid suspension is on hold while the hospital searches for a new chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Dr. Anosh Ahmed was the hospital’s COO and CFO. He resigned last week, days after he and Miller were reprimanded following news reports that hospital executives provided COVID-19 vaccines to some people who were not yet eligible.