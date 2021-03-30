‘Concrete Cowboy’ shows Philadelphia’s Black cowboy culture

NEW YORK (AP) — Historians estimate that 1 in 4 American cowboys were Black but you would be hard pressed to find a movie genre whiter than the Western. “Concrete Cowboy,” an urban Western about African American riders in Philadelphia starring Idris Elba, is about an often unseen — and persisting — Black cowboy culture. “Concrete Cowboy” is a father-son drama set around Fletcher Street Stables, one of the oldest and last-remaining of Philadelphia’s hardscrabble inner-city stables. It dates back more than 100 years to when horse-drawn wagons were used to deliver produce, laundry and milk. Through tenacity and improvisation, Fletcher Street remains a cherished refuge and an ardent pastime for both children and adults on the streets of Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion.