Deal signed to treat glass factory waste by Allegheny River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. has agreed to do more to clean up a factory waste dump leaking toxic metals upriver from where Pittsburgh draws drinking water. The agreement was signed by a federal magistrate judge in Pittsburgh on Friday. PennEnvironment and the Sierra Club sued in 2012 to try to force PPG to clean up the site where, for decades, it dumped wastes from its Ford City glass manufacturing plant. The agreement commits PPG to guarantee the long-term treatment of contaminated water leaking from lagoons of glass polishing slurry waste and to cover a solid waste pit.