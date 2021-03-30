Flyers put Gostisbehere on waivers for ‘roster flexibility’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers with coaching Alain Vigneault saying the decision provides the team more roster flexibility. The surprising move comes as the Flyers are attempting to stay in the playoff hunt, and a day after Philadelphia overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to pull out a 4-3 overtime win over slumping Buffalo. Gostisbehere has five goals and six assists in 25 games and was benched for a three-game stretch two weeks ago. He produced three assists in five games since returning to action. The 27-year-old’s production has dropped off since scoring 13 goals and adding 52 assists for a career-best 65 points in 78 games in 2017-18.