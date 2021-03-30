Fordham hires Villanova’s Neptune to revive men’s basketball

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham has hired longtime Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune to take over a men’s basketball program that has had only two winning seasons since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference in 1995. The 36-year-old Neptune grew up in Brooklyn before attending Lehigh, where he played for four years and was a team captain as a senior. Neptune has been an assistant at Villanova under Jay Wright for the last eight seasons. During that time the Wildcats have won two national championships and five Big East titles. Neptune is the sixth head coach Fordham has had since joining the Atlantic 10.