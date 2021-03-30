German court upholds Mexico weapons sale convictions

A German court has rejected appeals of the convictions of two former employees of gun-maker Heckler & Koch over their role in the delivery of weapons that ended up in troubled areas of Mexico during the mid- to late 2000s. The Federal Court of Justice on Tuesday also upheld the confiscation of proceeds from the sales. The Stuttgart state court ruled two years ago that Heckler & Koch delivered 4,219 assault rifles, two submachine guns and 1,759 ammunition magazines that eventually were sold to Jalisco, Chiapas, Chihuahua and Guerrero states. The court convicted a former sales manager of exporting goods on the basis of fraudulently obtained permits, and an ex-clerk of being an accessory.