Jenna Zunic – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

(WBNG) -- Since the field hockey season began a few weeks ago, Maine-Endwell senior Jenna Zunic has scored at least one goal in every game.

Zunic played a big role in the Spartans' last two state titles. With no chance to win a third straight state title this season, Zunic said she's focused on how she can grow as a player and help her teammates.

"Before a game setting goals for myself of things I want to do, visualizing how I want it to play out on the field," said Zunic.

With a shortened season, Zunic said her teammates are her biggest motivation.

"Every single one of the girls on this team is an incredible athlete," said Zunic. "They push me. We push each other so hard in practice."

Two of her teammates mean even more to her on and off the field. Jenna plays along with her triplet sisters Julianne and Rylee.

"They're my two best friends in the entire world," said Zunic. "I wouldn't be the athlete or person that I am without them."

"It's amazing how much they impact the game, the three of them together," said head coach Heather Doyle. "They have great dynamic together."

Doyle said she's seen a lot of growth in Zunic during her time as a Spartan and she knows she's is ready to play at the next level.

"She's super competitive," said Doyle. "She's just a kid who comes every day ready to work hard. She's really been able to step up on leadership."

The next level will come this fall as Zunic continues her field hockey career collegiality at Ohio State University.

"They're not like any other," said Zunic. "I'm super grateful that they're giving me the opportunity to play for them."

Before she becomes a Buckeye, Zunic is taking in every moment she has left as a Spartan.

"This program has given so much to me," said Zunic. "Coach Doyle has given so much to me. Just Maine-Endwell in general. They've done so much for me. They've given me so many opportunities."

The Spartans host Whitney Point Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m.