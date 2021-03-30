Kintzler, Joyce added to Phillies major league roster

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitcher Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce have been selected to the major league roster by the Philadelphia Phillies. The 36-year-old Kintzler had a 1.86 ERA in 10 spring training games. He struck out 11 and walked two in 9 2/3 innings. Joyce, 36, hit .310 with one homer and four RBIs in 29 at-bats. Kintzler gets a one-year contract calling for a $3 million salary while in the major leagues. The 36-year-old Joyce receives a one-year deal calling for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues.