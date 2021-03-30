‘Lighting a fuse’: Amazon vote may spark more union pushes

What happens inside a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama could have major implications not just for the country’s second-largest employer but the labor movement at large. Organizers are pushing for some 6,000 Amazon workers there to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on the promise it will lead to better working conditions, better pay and more respect. Amazon is pushing back, arguing that it already offers more than twice the minimum wage in Alabama and workers get such benefits as health care, vision and dental insurance without paying union dues. The two sides are fully aware that it’s not just the Bessemer warehouse on the line.