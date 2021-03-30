NYS Assembly passes bill to legalize recreational marijuana, heads to Governor’s desk

(WBNG) -- In a vote of 100 to 49, the New York State Assembly has passed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana.

The Senate passed the bill earlier tonight by a vote of 43-20, meaning it will now head to Gov. Cuomo's desk for him to sign.

The bill legalizes recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.

According to the Associated Press, New York joins at least 14 other states that allow residents to buy marijuana for recreational, and not just medical, use.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made legalization a priority for his administration this year.

His office has estimated that once the legal marijuana industry is fully mature, it could bring the state about $350 million annually.