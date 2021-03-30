NYS Senate passes bill to legalize recreational marijuana, now moves to Assembly

(WBNG) -- By a vote of 43-20, the New York State Senate has passed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana across the state.

The bill legalizes recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.

According to the Associated Press, New York joins at least 14 other states that allow residents to buy marijuana for recreational, and not just medical, use.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made legalization a priority for his administration this year. His office has estimated that once the legal marijuana industry is fully mature, it could bring the state about $350 million annually.

The state Assembly is expected to vote on the bill later tonight.