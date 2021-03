BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) -- The Oneonta football team defeated Bainbridge-Guilford in a delayed week two match-up on Tuesday night.

Final score:

Bainbridge-Guilford - 6 (0-1), Oneonta - 40 (2-0)

Oneonta is set to host Delaware Academy Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford is also back in action Saturday, hosting Norwich at 1:30 p.m.