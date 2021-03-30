Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The president of the Pacific island country of Palau is visiting Taiwan along with the U.S. ambassador to his country. The visit is a show of solidarity amid China’s increasing diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if deemed necessary. China banned its citizens from visiting Palau but Taiwan responded by introducing a travel bubble between the two that will allow visitors to avoid being quarantined. Palau President Surangel Whipps was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during his visit Tuesday.