Pandemic forces American Civic Association to not hold in-person memorial for shooting victims

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Civic Association says the organization will not hold any in-person remembrance as the 12th anniversary of the shooting at the association approaches.

Executive Director Mayra Garcia told 12 News that the organization will not be able to hold a service at the memorial due to the pandemic.

Garcia says instead, the ACA is asking people to leave virtual messages of support on their website. To leave a message of support, click here.

The pandemic forced the ACA to cancel their all in-person services in 2020 as well.

April 2 will mark 12 years since a gunman killed 13 people at the Civic Association.