Pennsylvania in talks to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

With Pennsylvania still vaccinating its most vulnerable population, Gov. Tom Wolf says that his administration is discussing when to make the COVID-19 shot more widely available and that he expects it to happen relatively quickly. Providers under the state’s jurisdiction are supposed to schedule all currently eligible people who request a vaccine by Wednesday. Wolf said Tuesday that providers are on track to meet that goal, adding that Pennsylvania will soon be at a point where anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. The state’s coronavirus case numbers, however, are going the wrong way. New coronavirus infections have spiked more than 50% in the last two weeks.