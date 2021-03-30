Prosecutor: Fatal state police shooting on bridge justified

A prosecutor says Pennsylvania State Police troopers were justified when they shot and killed a distraught 19-year-old man who had brandished a pellet gun at them on an overpass in the Pocono Mountains. The Monroe County district attorney’s office says troopers spent about 90 minutes trying to persuade Christian Hall to drop the weapon, which resembled a semi-automatic handgun. Prosecutors say Hall approached troopers while brandishing it and they opened fire. The DA’s office released video of the shooting on Tuesday. Hall’s family has criticized the police for shooting, and marchers demonstrated this month.