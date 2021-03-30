Reforms to Texas’ energy grid begin moving after blackout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Proposed overhauls of Texas’ power grid that buckled during February’s deadly winter storm are moving through the state legislature. Some of the reforms passed Tuesday in the Texas Capitol include new oversight and mandates that power plants prepare for more extreme weather. More than 100 people died in subfreezing weather in Texas as widespread blackouts spiraled into one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. Many families went without water and heat for days with no indication of when the power might be restored.