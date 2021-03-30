Spain: German men arrested in probe of killing at party

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain have arrested two German nationals as the main suspects in the killing of a Spanish man who was found with a bullet in his neck at an empty villa in the southern resort town of Marbella. Spain’s National Police alleged the two suspects planned to flee the country but instead were arrested Tuesday in the nearby city of Málaga. The police force says the 40-year-old victim attended an illegal party at the rented villa that ended with gunshots early Monday. It says a 30-year-old German man who is believed to have fired the gun is being investigated for possible homicide, firearm possession and failing to assist an injured person.