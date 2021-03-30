Vestal Public Library reopens to community

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Public Library announced Tuesday afternoon that it is open to the public and its programs and services have resumed.

Previously, the Vestal Public Library was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library says it spent the time it was closed to refresh, reorganize and reallocate space. Once its safe to do so, the library says it will open its new cafe space. In addition to a newly installed media bar, the library reconfigured its public-access computers.

The library says its services are limited due to social-distancing space constraints but virtual options are available for many of its programs. Wearing a mask and being socially distant are required in the library.

A gardening club, book club, and recurring arts and crafts events have also been started.

