WHO team urges patience after 1st look for origin of virus

GENEVA (AP) — An international team that has released a long-awaited study of the possible origins of COVID-19 with Chinese colleagues say it’s a “first start.” They appealed for patience and emphasized that a possible laboratory leak, while an unlikely hypothesis, cannot be fully ruled out. The US and the European Union expressed concerns about the findings and delays in deploying the expert team to China. The Chinese foreign ministry touted China cooperation with the World Health Organization, which convened the international team. The study left unanswered any timeline for next steps to unearth the possible origins of the coronavirus that has left nearly 2.8 million people dead.