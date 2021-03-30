World leaders call for international pandemic treaty

LONDON (AP) — More than 20 heads of government and global agencies have called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations. But there are few details to explain how such an agreement might actually force countries to act more cooperatively. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders, including Boris Johnson of Britain, Mario Draghi of Italy and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, called for “a renewed collective commitment” to reinforce the world’s pandemic preparedness and response systems, that would be rooted in the U.N. health agency’s constitution. They made their case in a commentary published on Tuesday.