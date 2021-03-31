All Pennsylvanians 16-years and older will be eligible for vaccine on April 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania's Department of Health announced Wednesday that starting April 19, all residents 16-years and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam also announced expanded vaccine eligibility beginning March 31 for law enforcement, firefighters, grocery workers, and food and agriculture workers.

Today we're announcing a timeline for Pennsylvania's accelerated three-week vaccine rollout.



All Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 19.



See the latest information and find an appointment near you when you're eligible: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/6aLLOpsDOh — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 31, 2021

On April 5, eligibility will open to Phase 1B, which includes the following individuals:

People in congregate settings not classified as long-term care facilities

First responders

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Clergy and other staff and support for places of worship

Public transit workers

People caring for adults in early childhood and adult day programs

On April 12, the state will allow those in Phase 1C to receive the vaccine, which includes the following:

Transportation and logistics

Water and wastewater workers

Foodservice workers

Construction workers

Finance and bank tellers

Information technology workers

Communications and media staff

Energy workers

Legal services

All government employees

To assist in setting up a vaccine appointment, the commonwealth has released an online tool for Pennsylvanians to use. Click here to find out more.