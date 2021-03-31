All Pennsylvanians 16-years and older will be eligible for vaccine on April 19

All Pennsylvanians 16-years and older will be eligible for vaccine on April 19Updated
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania's Department of Health announced Wednesday that starting April 19, all residents 16-years and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam also announced expanded vaccine eligibility beginning March 31 for law enforcement, firefighters, grocery workers, and food and agriculture workers.
On April 5, eligibility will open to Phase 1B, which includes the following individuals:
- People in congregate settings not classified as long-term care facilities
- First responders
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Clergy and other staff and support for places of worship
- Public transit workers
- People caring for adults in early childhood and adult day programs
On April 12, the state will allow those in Phase 1C to receive the vaccine, which includes the following:
- Transportation and logistics
- Water and wastewater workers
- Foodservice workers
- Construction workers
- Finance and bank tellers
- Information technology workers
- Communications and media staff
- Energy workers
- Legal services
- All government employees
To assist in setting up a vaccine appointment, the commonwealth has released an online tool for Pennsylvanians to use. Click here to find out more.