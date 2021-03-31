Another brush with winter tonight

Tonight: Rain to wet snow between 12-3am. Snow could be heavy. Snow will be wet and slushy. TOTAL accumulations by Thursday evening will be 1-4” for most of the area, but up to 6” of wet snow could fall in central and eastern Delaware County, especially in the higher terrain. Elevation will be VERY important with lowest totals in the valleys. Morning drive will feature wet and possibly snow-covered roads. Low: 27-32

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Rain showers eventually turn to snow tonight and will eventually lead to some accumulations. We've lowered snowfall totals a bit and expect a general, area-wide 1-4” of wet snow. Higher elevations could see a few 5-6” amounts, especially in persistent, and/or heavy snow bursts and in the Eastern and Central Delaware County. Roads will be wet and could be snow-covered. This is a very difficult forecast because near-surface soil temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s per the New York Mesonet observations. If the snow is not intense, it will melt and lead to lower accumulations. The best chance of seeing accumulations will be on elevated surfaces and grass.

