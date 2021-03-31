Asian shares mixed on China rebound, pandemic worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as data pointed to a strong economic recovery in China while worries linger about the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks fell Wednesday in Japan and China, but rose in Australia. Shares were little changed in South Korea. U.S. stock indexes closed lower as swelling Treasury yields pressured big technology stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.73%. Its jump this year has forced investors to reconsider paying such high prices for many stocks, particularly the tech giants that were big winners earlier in the pandemic. Yields perked higher after a report showed consumers are even more confident than economists expected.