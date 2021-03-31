Belgians breach virus rules as warm weather draws crowds

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has another unexpected hurdle to overcome in its fight against the coronavirus. A bout of gorgeous weather this week is bringing thousands of people to coastal beaches and parks amid a worrying surge of COVID-19 cases. In response to the number of passengers on its trains, the national rail company had to prevent travelers from boarding in several train stations packed to the rafters on Tuesday. Belgium’s current COVID-19 restrictions prohibit residents from traveling abroad, but they can move freely across the country. Many did not resist the appeal after the government decided to shut down schools for an extra week before the Easter school break in a bid to slow infections.