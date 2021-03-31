Binghamton announces maintenance plan for Joint Sewage Treatment Plant

(WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced the City of Binghamton and Village of Johnson will hire Veolia North American to audit maintenance operations at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant.

In a news release, Mayor David said Veolia North American will develop a maintenance plan following the $275 million rehabilitation project at the plant.

Veolia North American will conduct site visits and interviews with staff at the plant to assess current maintenance operations as part of its audit, officials said. It will then create an action plan with recommendations for improvements based on its findings.

Mayor David said the following about the maintenance plan:

“Now that all major construction is complete, it’s critical we put in place a comprehensive maintenance plan to protect the ratepayers’ investment and ensure these new state-of-the-art systems will last for many years to come. Ratepayers should never again have to foot a multi-million-dollar bill because equipment and systems weren’t properly maintained. The new maintenance plan will be a resource for plant employees in maintaining the upgraded systems and equipment, and an important step toward making sure ratepayers have confidence in this major rehabilitation project. I thank the JSTP Board and Plant Superintendent for their support of this plan."

City officials also said, in 2013, a watchdog report detailed how an oversight issue and lack of maintenance inspections at the plant had cost taxpayers millions.

According to Mayor David, the cost for the company's services is $66,300.

City officials say "state-of-the-art" systems were installed at the plant as part of the $275 million rehabilitation project.

Officials also say the City of Binghamton and the Village of Johnson City issued a request for proposals from firms familiar with treatment plant operations to perform an audit of maintenance operations and recommend improvements based on findings since most of the new systems have been up and running within the last year.

The Joint Sewage Treatment Plant Board unamiously voted, with one member absent, to allocate funding to pay for the contract with Veolia on March 9.

On April 7, City Council will vote on the proposal during its business meeting.