Binghamton Police investigating series of south side robberies, offer safety tips

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says it is investigating a series of robberies that have occurred in the Saratoga Heights housing complex.

According to the police department, victims are being lured to the area thinking they are going to purchase items they found on social media.

Police say the suspects are meeting the victims, asking them to follow them into the housing complex and then robbing them of their money.

Authorities are offering the following tips for people who are buying or selling from someone else from social media:

Go to a public area, such as a grocery store parking lot, where there are security cameras.

Do as much research as possible on the person attempting to buy or sell the item.

Make sure their account looks legitimate and there is a clear way to get into contact with the buying or seller.

Anyone with information about the robberies tha occurred in and around the Saratoga housing complex is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division by calling 607-772-7080.

On March 28, the Broome County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that its upper parking lot is a safe zone for people exchanging purchases made through the internet.

The Sheriff's Office says the parking lot has 24-hour video recording.