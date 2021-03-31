China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar

BEIJING (AP) — China says at least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a city on its border with Myanmar. The Yunnan Province health commission said Wednesday that five are Chinese citizens and four are Myanmar nationals. The affected city of Ruili has a population of about 210,000 people. It says all residents would be tested for COVID and would have to home quarantine for one week. It also ordered a crackdown on those who cross the border illegally. All businesses were told to close except for supermarkets, drugstores and food markets. Checkpoints were set up on roads to Ruili, restricting entry to epidemic-related vehicles.