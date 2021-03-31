Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez

CAIRO (AP) — Divers are inspecting the underside of a colossal containership that had blocked the Suez Canal. They’ve spotted have some damage to the bow, but not severe enough to ground the vessel. The dives are part of a continuing investigation into what caused the grounding of the Ever Given, now anchored in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal. Salvage teams succeeded earlier this week managed to free the skyscraper-size vessel that had been stuck sideways in a narrow stretch of the canal. The mishap shook the global shipping industry, halting billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.