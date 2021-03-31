Store cashier expresses `disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The convenience store cashier who sold cigarettes to George Floyd and was handed a counterfeit $20 bill in return says he watched the Black man’s ill-fated arrest outside with “disbelief — and guilt.” Nineteen-year-old Christopher Martin said Wednesday at Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that none of this would have happened if Martin had rejected the counterfeit bill. Prosecutors used Martin and other witnesses to help lay out the rapidly escalating sequence of events that led to the ill-fated arrest. They also played store security video of Floyd inside Cup Foods and more amateur footage of him outside, adding to the mountain of video documenting what happened.