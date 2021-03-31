Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. started out hot and helped the Denver Nuggets build a big early lead on their way to a 104-95 win over the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The 76ers fell behind by 25 points in the first half and didn’t get the deficit below double digits until the final minute. Murray finished with 30 and Porter added 27. Nikola Jokic finished with 21 points for the Nuggets. Tyrese Maxey came off the bench to lead the Sixers with 13 points.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers with coaching Alain Vigneault saying the decision provides the team more roster flexibility. The surprising move comes as the Flyers are attempting to stay in the playoff hunt, and a day after Philadelphia overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to pull out a 4-3 overtime win over slumping Buffalo. Gostisbehere has five goals and six assists in 25 games and was benched for a three-game stretch two weeks ago. He produced three assists in five games since returning to action. The 27-year-old’s production has dropped off since scoring 13 goals and adding 52 assists for a career-best 65 points in 78 games in 2017-18.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitcher Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce have been selected to the major league roster by the Philadelphia Phillies. The 36-year-old Kintzler had a 1.86 ERA in 10 spring training games. He struck out 11 and walked two in 9 2/3 innings. Joyce, 36, hit .310 with one homer and four RBIs in 29 at-bats. Kintzler gets a one-year contract calling for a $3 million salary while in the major leagues. The 36-year-old Joyce receives a one-year deal calling for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham has hired longtime Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune to take over a men’s basketball program that has had only two winning seasons since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference in 1995. The 36-year-old Neptune grew up in Brooklyn before attending Lehigh, where he played for four years and was a team captain as a senior. Neptune has been an assistant at Villanova under Jay Wright for the last eight seasons. During that time the Wildcats have won two national championships and five Big East titles. Neptune is the sixth head coach Fordham has had since joining the Atlantic 10.