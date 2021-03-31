Hunter Biden says he wouldn’t repeat work for Ukrainian firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn’t unethical and didn’t amount to a lack of judgment on his part. But he writes in a new book that he wouldn’t do it again, citing partisan politics as the reason. Republicans tried to turn Hunter Biden’s service on the board of the Ukrainian company into a negative during the presidential campaign against his father, Democrat Joe Biden. Hunter Biden says Republicans attacked him to get at his father. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled for release on Tuesday.