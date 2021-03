Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins and Susquehanna Counties from 11 PM Wednesday until 5 PM Thursday.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy with rain. .10-.25” 80% High 54 (52-58) Wind S becoming SW 10-20 G 25 mph

A cold front will give us rain Wednesday. As a low develops along the front, rain will change to snow Wednesday night with snow showers for Thursday.