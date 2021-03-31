Skip to Content

Italian naval officer, Russian detained on spying charges

5:14 am National News from the Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy says it has arrested an Italian Navy captain on spying charges after he was allegedly caught giving classified documentats to a Russian embassy official in exchange for money. The Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador after the sting operation late Tuesday caught the two in what police said was a “clandestine operation” to exchange the goods. Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police said in a statement that the Italian official, who is a frigate captain, had been arrested. The Russian, a member of the Russian armed forces stationed at Moscow’s embassy to Italy, has been detained but his status is “under consideration” given his diplomatic position.

Associated Press

