Asian neighbors pen letter of fear to Ohio’s lieutenant gov

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of Asian Americans who live in the same Ohio suburb as the state’s lieutenant governor have penned a letter expressing their concerns with his “Wuhan virus” tweet and their fears for the safety of their children. Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the tweet was to criticize the Chinese government for what he says is its role in the spread of the virus. But a report from the World Health Organization says it is extremely unlikely that the virus emerged accidentally from a Chinese laboratory. It says it was likely spread from animals to humans.