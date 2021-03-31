NY man arrested in 1976 slaying of NJ teen in Pennsylvania

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say a New York man has been arrested in the cold-case slaying of a pregnant New Jersey teenager whose remains were found on a riverbank in eastern Pennsylvania for more than four decades ago.

State police said a criminal homicide charge was filed Wednesday against 63-year-old Luis Sierra of Ozone Park, New York in the death of 15-year-old Evelyn Colon of Jersey City.

Her remains and those of a nearly full-term fetus were found in Carbon County in December 1976.

Sierra, who was 19 at the time the body was found, is in custody awaiting extradition. Court documents don't list a defense attorney.