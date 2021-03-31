Pennsylvania to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19. Emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Wednesday the new timeline is possible because the state's rate of vaccinations has quickened. Starting Wednesday, vaccine appointments are being expanded to include police, corrections officers and other law enforcement; volunteer and professional firefighters; grocery employees; and food and farm workers.

Next will be Phase 1C starting April 12. That group includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, communications and media, public health, legal services, finance and construction.