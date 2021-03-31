Philippines demands China remove vessels at 6 islands, reefs

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government says more than 250 Chinese vessels it believes are operated by militia have been spotted near six Manila-claimed islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea and demands that China immediately remove them. A government agency says the gathering of the Chinese-flagged vessels, along with four Chinese navy ships at a Chinese-occupied manmade island base, “is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea” and may damage coral reefs and threaten the Philippines’ sovereign rights. China has ignored a Philippine government diplomatic request that about 200 Chinese vessels leave Whitsun Reef, stating that the territory belongs to it and the Chinese vessels were sheltering from rough seas.