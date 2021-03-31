Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says the suspect wanted in the brutal attack of an Asian American woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime.

The arrest, posted on the NYPD Hate Crimes’ Twitter account early Wednesday, comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman near New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

The tweet did not release the man’s identity. The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.