Tourist charged in fatal Hawaii vacation rental fight

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say a tourist from Pittsburgh has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly fight at a Hawaii vacation rental. Big Island police say a second tourist from Boston who had been arrested was released with no charges filed. Police were called to the Kailua-Kona vacation rental earlier this week when a 30-year-old man wasn’t breathing. Benjamin Fleming of Pittsburgh and Alexander Germany-Wald of Boston were arrested. Fleming was later charged while Germany-Wald was released. Fleming’s defense attorney asked to postpone his preliminary hearing and noted his client has no criminal history. A man who answered at a number for Alexander Germany-Wald declined to comment.