Wednesday night high school scores

(WBNG) -- Wednesday night was filled with high school soccer, field hockey and volleyball across the Southern Tier.

Girls soccer:

Seton Catholic - 0, Chenango Valley - 9

Oxford - 2, Sidney - 1 (OT)

Delhi - 1, Unatego - 0

Boys soccer:

Susquehanna Valley - 1, Maine-Endwell - 8

Morris - 0, Franklin/Unatego - 4

Windsor - 6, Norwich -3

Field hockey:

Maine-Endwell - 2, Whitney Point - 1 (2 OT)

Greene - 0, Afton/Hapursville - 1

Volleyball:

Susquehanna Valley - 0, Maine-Endwell - 3 (25-12, 25-7, 25-17)

Deposit/Hancock - 0, Oxford - 3 (25-14, 25-23, 25-19)

Robyn Hearn

