Winter Weather Advisory from WED 10:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Potter, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow

covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

&&