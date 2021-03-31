Winter Weather Advisory from WED 10:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Potter, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&