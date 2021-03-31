Winter Weather Advisory from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT

Winter Weather Advisory from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In
New York, Steuben, Seneca, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Northern
Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga,
Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Chemung, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM EDT Thursday. Steadiest, heaviest snowfall
will occur late tonight through the pre dawn hours, then taper
off to lake effect snow showers into Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the heaviest snow to be over the
higher elevations, lesser amounts are expected in the valleys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use extra time while traveling, especially during
the morning commute and over the higher elevations.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&