At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team ‘looks like America’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first Cabinet meeting looked and felt different from those held by his predecessor. The full Cabinet met in the spacious East Room for social distancing during the pandemic, instead of its usual location in a more cramped room in the West Wing. Participants wore face masks. And the portion of Thursday’s meeting that was open to the press lacked any of the over-the-top tributes to the chief executive that came to define President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meetings. Biden opened by noting the diversity of the group, declaring he had put together a Cabinet that “looks like America.”