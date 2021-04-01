Brooklyn attorneys weigh plea deal in NYPD firebombing case

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have offered a plea deal to two Brooklyn attorneys charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle last year amid demonstrations in New York City after the death of George Floyd. A judge Thursday gave lawyers Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman 90 days to accept the government’s offer or proceed to trial on charges including arson conspiracy that could land them in prison for nearly 50 years. Prosecutors and defense attorneys for both lawyers declined to comment on the plea negotiations. Authorities say Rahman was recorded hurling a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle.