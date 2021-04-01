Chicago police ID fatally shot suspect as a 13-year-old

CHICAGO (AP) — A suspect fatally shot by Chicago police in what the department called an “armed confrontation” has been identified as a 13-year-old. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday that Adam Toledo of Chicago died of a gunshot wound to his chest. Chicago police say an officer was responding to a scene where gunfire had been detected early Monday, and the officer shot the suspect. Police say officers had been dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side shortly after 2 a.m. after what is called ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of gunfire in the area.