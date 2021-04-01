WBNG-TV, the CBS affiliate in Binghamton, New York, is searching for a veteran producer to help lead our 12 News team and will guide our newsroom well beyond traditional broadcast news.

This senior position, functioning as the literal hub of our news organization, will serve as the primary editorial decision-maker for our TV, web, mobile and social networking platforms.

The Executive Producer will directly oversee and be in nearly constant contact with all involved in our news gathering and delivery processes, will weigh the full editorial possibility of every story and make immediate decisions on how it will be disseminated on the appropriate platforms.

We are looking for a creative thinker to produce a visually exciting and informative newscast every day. Your passion for storytelling is a must in this fast-paced environment, and you will work to mentor producers and multimedia journalists.

Qualified applicants should have strong writing skills, solid news judgment, the ability to make quick decisions, and a competitive nature. You need to be able to adapt to the ever-changing world of a deadline-driven newsroom and adjust to flexible schedules.

A college degree and experience producing in an aggressive newsroom are preferred.

If you think you qualify and want to join our multimedia news team, send your link, cover letter, and resume to:

Josh Harvison

News Director

560 Columbia Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790 jharvison@wbng.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

WBNG is part of Quincy Media, a family-owned company with television stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 9 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WBNG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.