Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Organizers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest have welcomed the news that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular music competition when it is staged in the Netherlands next month. The Dutch government has said it plans to make the annual contest of singers representing their countries part of a series of test events it is using to evaluate how to safely reopen large-scale public events amid the coronavirus pandemic. The government said it wants to allow a maximum of 3,500 people to attend rehearsals, the semifinals and the May 22 final in the city of Rotterdam, if the state of the pandemic allows it.