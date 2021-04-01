Gunman in Southern California mass shooting knew his victims

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) --The gunman who killed four people and critically wounded a fifth at a Southern California office building knew all the victims personally or through business dealings.

Police said Thursday that apparently before opening fire the suspect chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside.

Among the victims of the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the city of Orange was a 9-year-old boy who was found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother. The woman was the only survivor among those shot.

The others killed were a man and two women. No identities were released.

The suspect was identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez of nearby Fullerton. He was critically wounded.