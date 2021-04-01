Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots and the Buffalo Sabres snapped an 18-game skid with a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was the first off the bench as the final horn sounded and led a line of Sabres players high-fiving Ullmark in an arena without fans. It was the first win for Buffalo since a 4-1 victory at New Jersey on Feb. 23, and ended an 0-15-3 streak. The slump was tied for the league’s 14th longest, and worst since the Pittsburgh Penguins had a 0-17-1 stretch during the 2003-04 season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have become the NHL’s hottest team despite a slew of injuries to high-profile players. The Penguins went 12-3-1 during March to move into a tie for second in the East Division. Head coach Mike Sullivan credited his players for adopting a simpler style of play while stars such as Evgeni Malkin and Kasperi Kapanen are out. Pittsburgh’s long injury list now includes goaltender Tristan Jarry, who is out with an upper-body injury.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Tony Wolters and designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment. Wolters figures to back up Willson Contreras. He signed a minor league deal with Pittsburgh last month and was released on March 29. Wolters is a career .238 hitter with seven home runs and 123 RBIs over five seasons with the Colorado Rockies. Norwood was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA over 23 relief appearances for Chicago from 2018 to 2020. The Cubs open at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cam York is foregoing his final two years at Michigan after the defenseman signed a three-year entry level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. The team announced the contract comes into effect this season. The signing comes after York’s second season at Michigan abruptly ended Friday. The Wolverines were forced to withdraw from the NCAA Tournament before their first-round meeting against Minnesota-Duluth because of a positive COVID-19 test.